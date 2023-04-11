041223 Pet of the Week

Lola is a 14-year-old male, black and tan miniature pinscher available for adoption at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.

According to center staff, Lola is living it up in a foster home while he waits for his new forever family.

His adoption fees include his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam. 

 

