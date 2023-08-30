Chuck is a lively 10-year-old, brown male Chihuahua available for adoption or foster at the Santa Maria Animal Center, located at 548 W. Foster Rd. in Orcutt.
Center staff say 13-year-old Chuck is a loving pup with "a spirit bursting with energy," always up for a playdate, a game of fetch in the park — or an opportunity for a good nap.
Chuck's adoption fees include his spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea treatment, and health/wellness exam.
Members of the public can stop by between 12 and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday to meet Chuck, or make an appointment to meet him or any of the available animals by calling the shelter at 833-422-8413 or visiting countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc
To learn about shelter partners Animal Services and CAPA, visit www.LompocCAPA.org where a shelter wish list and information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities can be found.