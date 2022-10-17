101322 Pet of the week

Cambria is an eight-year-old female, black and gray Border Collie available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center.

During the month of October, adoption fees are waived at all Santa Barbara County Animal Services locations. 

Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption.

 

