020623 Pet of the Week

Blaze is a two-year-old male, gray and white Alaskan husky available for adoption at the Santa Barbara Animal Center.

Center staff staff say Blaze loves to play fetch, swim, and run, and is a smart treat-motivated boy who is ready to learn new skills.

Blaze’s adoption fees include his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.

 

