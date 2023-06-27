062323 Pet of the Week

Bear is a 5-year-old Rottweiler looking for his forever home who is currently available for adoption or foster at the Santa Maria Animal Center, 548 W. Foster Rd. in Orcutt.

Shelter staff say Bear is a sweet and loving pup who is both independent and enjoys spending time with his human companions. He is a loyal companion ready to protect and play.

Bear’s adoption fees include his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.

 

