Autumn is a two-year-old female, brown and black German shepherd dog and Belgian malinois mix available for adoption at the Santa Barbara Animal Center, located at 5473 Overpass Rd. in Goleta.
Center staff say she is a beautiful, calm, and sensitive lady who is looking for love.
Autumn’s adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.
Stop by between noon and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday to meet Autumn, or make an appointment to meet her or learn about any of the available animals by calling the shelter at 805-681-5285 or visiting countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc
Want to help but can’t adopt? All available animals (with a few exceptions) as well as those too young to yet be adopted are available for foster. Visit www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster for information.
Visit Animal Services partner CAPA at www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list and information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.