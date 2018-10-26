Try 1 month for 99¢
CAPA Pet of the Week -- Shelby & Harley
Buy Now

Harley and Shelby

 Contributed Photo

Shelby (four-year-old female blue and white pit bull terrier) and Harley (three-year-old male brown brindle and white pit bull terrier/boxer) are a bonded pair available for adoption at the La PAWS Adoption Center. Both are very sweet, dog-friendly pups.

Their adoption fees include her spay/his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam.

Shelby’s and Harley’s microchips are included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at La PAWS.

To learn more about CAPA, and our partnership with La PAWS, follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit our website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the La PAWS wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

 

0
0
0
0
0