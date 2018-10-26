CAPA Pet of the Week -- Shelby & Harley

Shelby (four-year-old female blue and white pit bull terrier) and Harley (three-year-old male brown brindle and white pit bull terrier/boxer) are a bonded pair available for adoption at the La PAWS Adoption Center. Both are very sweet, dog-friendly pups.
Their adoption fees include her spay/his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam.
Shelby’s and Harley’s microchips are included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at La PAWS.
To learn more about CAPA, and our partnership with La PAWS, follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit our website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the La PAWS wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.