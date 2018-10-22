CAPA Pet of the Week -- Hope

Hope is a one-year-old female, white Siberian Husky available for adoption at the La PAWS Adoption Center.
Her adoption fee includes her spay, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam.
Hope’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at La PAWS.
To learn more about CAPA, and its partnership with La PAWS, follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.