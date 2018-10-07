Deputy and Junior are a pair of bonded 11-year-old smooth-coated chihuahuas available for adoption at the La PAWS Adoption Center.
These older pups are lifelong friends who recently underwent dental procedures that removed all but one tooth, so they do require a soft food diet.
Their adoption fees include their neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam.
For the month of October, these two are available for half price so you get two fabulous pups for the price of one.
Deputy’s and Junior’s microchips are included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at La PAWS.
To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with La PAWS, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.lompoccapa.org for the La PAWS wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.
La PAWS Adoption Center is the Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services, located at 1501 W. Central Ave. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (closed during lunch) and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, call 805-737-7755.