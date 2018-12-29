Try 1 month for 99¢
010119 CAPA Pet of the Week
Dart

 Contributed Photo

Dart is a sweet three-year-old male, black and white pit bull terrier available for available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc.

He is an enthusiastic dog who loves walks and likes people but isn’t fond of other dogs. Dart’s adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam.

His microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.

To learn more about CAPA, and our partnership with the Animal Services – Lompoc, follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.

Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit our website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.

