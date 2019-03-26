Dulcie Sinn, Ph.D., founder of the Cha Cha Cooking Club, will lead a two-hour introductory class on the new legal opportunities for home-grown cannabis for medical and recreational adult use.
Cha Cha Cooking Club’s Cannabis Class will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on three upcoming Mondays -- April 1, May 6 and June 3 -- at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave., in Lompoc. Cost is $20 per person. Class size is limited to 20.
General information will be shared on history and laws, myths and science, purchasing and planting, growing and harvesting and cooking and infusing. Jobs and economic opportunities in the cannabis industry will also be discussed.
“My classes will be a safe place to come and ask any questions about gardening, edibles and topicals. Learn about online and community resources,” Sinn said.
In addition, the class will provide information and language “to talk with children and teens” about cannabis, practical advice for visiting a dispensary and recipes for inexpensive healing salves.
“My focus will be all about home cooking — about teaching consumers how to use cannabis for healing and fun,” she noted. “If you can grow tomatoes, you can grow cannabis.”
During previous workshops and classes, Sinn has focused on boosting families’ health via fresh, local, organic, sustainable, simple and yummy (FLOSSY) foods: "Grow it yourself or buy from local farmers, learn to cook to save money, improve health and bring loved ones together."
Sinn has spent 10 years researching how topical and home-cooked edible forms of cannabis have offered “gentle relief” from chronic pain and sleeplessness and for caretakers addressing end-of-life issues.
For more information, email Sinn at chachacookingclub@gmail.com, call 805-451-3414, visit www.chachacookingclub.com or Instagram @chachacookingclub.