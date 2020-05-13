Canceled Cowboy Ball swapped out for Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Ride-A-Thon event

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Due to the cancellation of the Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program's annual Cowboy Ball amid COVID-19 restrictions, the organization has announced that it will instead sponsor a Ride-A-Thon from May 22 until June 12, in an effort to raise needed funds.

The Cowboy Ball which has been held for the past 12 summers and is the riding program's largest annual fundraising event, was fiscally responsible for helping to keep the program going, said Elayne Klasson, a spokeswoman for the organization.

"The program needs $50,000 to continue its life-changing work of helping students with emotional and physical needs heal through the joy of horses," Klasson said.

The inaugural Ride-A-Thon event will encourage participating equestrians to collect $1,000 in pledges from friends, family and supporters, before setting off on a self-directed 10-mile course to "Ride For a Cause."