You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Canceled Cowboy Ball swapped out for Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Ride-A-Thon event
alert top story

Canceled Cowboy Ball swapped out for Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Ride-A-Thon event

2019 cowboy ball 1.jpg

Cowboy Ball attendees from a previous year enjoy an outdoor dinner and raising money for the Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program.

 Contributed Photo

Due to the cancellation of the Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program's annual Cowboy Ball amid COVID-19 restrictions, the organization has announced that it will instead sponsor a Ride-A-Thon from May 22 until June 12, in an effort to raise needed funds. 

The Cowboy Ball which has been held for the past 12 summers and is the riding program's largest annual fundraising event, was fiscally responsible for helping to keep the program going, said Elayne Klasson, a spokeswoman for the organization.

"The program needs $50,000 to continue its life-changing work of helping students with emotional and physical needs heal through the joy of horses," Klasson said.

The inaugural Ride-A-Thon event will encourage participating equestrians to collect $1,000 in pledges from friends, family and supporters, before setting off on a self-directed 10-mile course to "Ride For a Cause." 

According to the organization, funds raised through the event will help pay for the horses' needs while the program has been paused, as well as help the more than 70% of its enrolled students who are on a scholarship, get back in the saddle once it is safe for the program to resume.

The therapeutic riding program, which is driven by certified instructors and mental health professionals, serves students throughout northern Santa Barbara County who have been diagnosed with autism, cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy. 

"We hope our community will support this Ride-A-Thon and assure that the Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program can continue its important work," said Klasson.

To donate, volunteer as a rider or pledge to sponsor a rider, visit https://www.firstgiving.com/event/454923/Cowboy-Ride-A-Thon or email Robin at Robin.syvtrp@gmail.com

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marlene Joy Silva
Obituaries

Marlene Joy Silva

Marlene Joy Silva was born in Santa Maria on October 19, 1954 to her loving parents Joe and Virginia Gotchal. Together with her four siblings,…

Isaac Cody Williams
Obituaries

Isaac Cody Williams

Isaac Cody Williams, 16, loving Son of Kecia Williams and Big Brother of Kristina Williams, passed away unexpectedly Thursday April 9, 2020, a…

Albert Torres Acosta
Obituaries

Albert Torres Acosta

On April 28th, 2020 Albert Torres Acosta went to be with the Lord. Albert was born in Gilbert, Arizona to Elissa & Jose Acosta he was one …

Dear Abby: Insensitive question leaves grieving mother speechless
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Insensitive question leaves grieving mother speechless

DEAR ABBY: My daughter unexpectedly died very recently. A "friend" called today asking how I was doing (quarantine, food, pet food, etc). Then she asked me the most unnerving question: "Do you have 'June' with you?" I was floored. So many thoughts came rushing at me at once. June was disabled since birth. She went to live in a group home nine years ago. The friend knew I brought her home for weekends.

Obituaries

Crystal M. Pichardo

Crystal M. Pichardo, 28, of Santa Maria, CA passed away May 5, 2020. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary. www.morenomortuary.com

Herbert Roy Pacheco
Obituaries

Herbert Roy Pacheco

On Wednesday, April 29th 2020, Herbert Roy Pacheco passed away at the age of 75 years with his family at his side. Our beloved father, grandfa…

Carmen Mendoza
Obituaries

Carmen Mendoza

Carmen Mendoza, 87, beloved Mother, was called to her eternal resting place on May 2, 2020. She entered this world on November 12, 1932 in Zac…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News