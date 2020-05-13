Canceled Cowboy Ball swapped out for Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Ride-A-Thon event

Due to the cancellation of the Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program's annual Cowboy Ball amid COVID-19 restrictions, the organization has announced that it will instead sponsor a Ride-A-Thon from May 22 until June 12, in an effort to raise needed funds.
The Cowboy Ball which has been held for the past 12 summers and is the riding program's largest annual fundraising event, was fiscally responsible for helping to keep the program going, said Elayne Klasson, a spokeswoman for the organization.
"The program needs $50,000 to continue its life-changing work of helping students with emotional and physical needs heal through the joy of horses," Klasson said.
The inaugural Ride-A-Thon event will encourage participating equestrians to collect $1,000 in pledges from friends, family and supporters, before setting off on a self-directed 10-mile course to "Ride For a Cause."
Even with government assistance for nonprofits, the program will still need $50,000 this year to stay afloat.
According to the organization, funds raised through the event will help pay for the horses' needs while the program has been paused, as well as help the more than 70% of its enrolled students who are on a scholarship, get back in the saddle once it is safe for the program to resume.
The therapeutic riding program, which is driven by certified instructors and mental health professionals, serves students throughout northern Santa Barbara County who have been diagnosed with autism, cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy.
"We hope our community will support this Ride-A-Thon and assure that the Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program can continue its important work," said Klasson.
To donate, volunteer as a rider or pledge to sponsor a rider, visit https://www.firstgiving.com/event/454923/Cowboy-Ride-A-Thon or email Robin at Robin.syvtrp@gmail.com
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.
