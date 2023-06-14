Libraries can do a lot of great things outside of expanding the intellectual, educational and even spiritual horizons of the individuals that pass through their doors and the larger community that benefits from gaining a more enlightened, engaged and empowered citizenry. 

Sometimes, libraries can also teach patrons magic.

Magician Shawn McMaster will be in Santa Maria on Friday, to present a comedy magic show and teach participants amazing tricks that can be done at home for family and friends. 

0
0
0
0
0