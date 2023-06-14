Libraries can do a lot of great things outside of expanding the intellectual, educational and even spiritual horizons of the individuals that pass through their doors and the larger community that benefits from gaining a more enlightened, engaged and empowered citizenry.
Sometimes, libraries can also teach patrons magic.
Magician Shawn McMaster will be in Santa Maria on Friday, to present a comedy magic show and teach participants amazing tricks that can be done at home for family and friends.
The free show will take place at the Altrusa Theater in the Santa Maria Public Library on June 16 starting at 11 a.m.
This program is funded in whole or in part by the Santa Maria Friends of the Library in support of the Library’s mission of lifelong learning, and the city’s efforts to offer more recreational opportunities.