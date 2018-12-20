With the goals of giving children the best start in life possible and building a more resilient community, CALM and the Santa Maria Valley YMCA have partnered together, with financial support from the Santa Barbara Foundation, to offer Early Childhood Mental Health Consultation at the YMCA’s preschool.
By “embedding” a CALM mental health consultant at the preschool site, the partners intend to strengthen the capacity of staff and families to promote positive social and emotional development as well as prevent, identify and reduce the impact of mental health problems among children and their families.
CALM’s consultant, Sarah Valverde, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, spends several hours each week in the preschool with both the children and teachers. While she spends time working on feelings identification, coping skills and social skills with the students, her primary focus is helping the teachers build their skill sets to most effectively support the children’s social and emotional development.
“The teachers at the YMCA preschool are already such wonderful role models for these children," Valverde said. "They are compassionate and committed to the success of their kids. I’m honored to be able to support them, so they can be strong, confident leaders as they encounter the variety of challenges and stressors that working in a preschool brings.”
CALM and the YMCA hope to expand this partnership beyond the preschool and into the elementary school setting at the YMCA and Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley ASES afterschool sites in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District. The organizations believe that collaboration is key in reaching children and families in need and supporting the Santa Maria Community.
Shannon Seifert, CEO of the YMCA, envisioned, “If these children have this type of support, what could that do for the community? It’s going to make all the difference in the world.”
CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. For more information about all of CALM’s services, call 805-965-2376, or visit http://calm4kids.org.
With a mission centered on balance, the Y brings families closer together, encourages good health and fosters connections through fitness, sports, fun and shared interests. For more information on YMCA programs, call 805-937-8521 or visit www.smvymca.org.