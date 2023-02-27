Encore presentations are set for Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m., with an additional “Emerald City” matinee show on Saturday, March 11 at 1 p.m. when viewers are encouraged to wear green.
The story adaptation, created by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company, follows the adventures of Dorothy Gale after she is swept away from her Kansas farm by a tornado.
After landing in the magical land of Oz, Dorothy, played by Cabrillo senior Jada Lemon, is helped by Glinda the Good Witch of the North, played by senior Liana Lindsey.
Dorothy follows the yellow brick road on a journey to find the Wizard of Oz, played by Cabrillo junior Harrison Esparza, and is followed by the angry and vengeful Wicked Witch of the West, sophomore, Robin Amick.
On her journey, Dorothy makes new friends in the Scarecrow, played by Cabrillo junior Ashley Wuitschick, the Tin Man (senior Drew Killian) and the Cowardly Lion, played by sophomore Levi Kalb.
Will Dorothy ever make it back to her family in Kansas?
The show is directed/choreographed by Rebecca Jones, CHS photo/yearbook teacher. The show’s technical director is Lara Schmeiser.
The Wizard of Oz is produced and voice directed by Cabrillo choir and theatre teacher Jennifer Peterson, who is the 2023 Santa Barbara Bowl Performing Arts Teacher of the Year.
Songs to be performed include, "Follow the Yellow Brick Road," "If I Only Had A Brain," "Ding-Dong- the Witch is Dead," "Merry Old Land of Oz" and "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." Original scores are written by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg.
The Wizard of Oz is based on the novel by L. Frank Baum and the classic motion picture owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed by Warner Bros.