Senior Decision Day Celebration at Cabrillo High School was held on campus May 9-12 to recognize students' post-high school decisions that include college, trade schools, military enlistment or the workforce.
Before walking across the stage and accepting a diploma, Cabrillo High School's graduating Class of 2023 spent four days celebrating a new future at the Senior Decision Day Celebration May 9-12 on campus.
The event each year is set aside to celebrate post-high school decisions — be it a trajectory that takes students onward to college, a trade school, into the military or other.
According to Cabrillo High Career Technician Veronica Rodriguez, outgoing seniors during the May event decorated pennants, enjoyed music, received merchandise from Hancock College and were congratulated by Sergeant Charles for becoming future airmen.
Some colleges Cabrillo graduates will be attending in the fall include Notre Dame, Wellesley, University California Los Angeles, University California Santa Barbara, Cal Poly SLO, Southern Oregon, CSU Fullerton, California State University Northridge, Creighton, San Diego State University, and Hancock College in Santa Maria.
Other students are enlisting in the U.S. Air Force while others plan to immediately enter the workforce, Rodriguez said.
