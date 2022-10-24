092921 Cabrillo tide pool 01.JPG
Students help visitors better understand the new displays during the unveiling of Cabrillo High School aquarium’s interactive tide pool on Sept. 29, 2021. The aquarium is set to host its Sharktoberfest! open house on Wednesday.

 Len Wood, Contributor

Cabrillo High School Aquarium students are inviting visitors to campus Wednesday, Oct. 26, to enjoy their Sharktoberfest open house event, the second of seven open house events scheduled for the 2022-23 school year.

Sharktoberfest, scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and run to 8 p.m., will feature displays about the amazing animals that live in the Cabrillo Aquarium facility, off of California's coasts and from around the world. 

