Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: I think we all know air travel is not as glamorous as it once was, but now, some airlines have begun charging for absolutely everything! Gone are the days when you could take a carry-on with you or ask for a pillow or blanket without being charged a fee.

Sometimes a cheaper flight is not necessarily a bargain. There are airlines that charge as much as $57 to $65 for a carry-on bag, and even charge for printing out a boarding pass. If you see a bargain price for a flight, be careful -- you might want to call the airlines and ask questions about any additional fees.

In addition, you can call a travel agent and enlist their help in finding a reasonable flight. Yes, there is a fee for using a travel agent, but they can still help you save money on a flight and avoid hidden fees. You may not get to fly out at the time you want or on the airline you prefer, but try to be a little flexible about the time of day or flying in at a different airport.

