Starting this Saturday at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, the magical flight of the butterfly will be on display with the return of the museum's Butterflies Alive! exhibit.
The annual summer display will take place at the Sprague Butterfly Pavilion at the museum, 2559 Puesta del Sol in Santa Barbara, and will feature nearly 1,000 live butterflies fluttering freely amongst attendees.
Local butterfly favorites and several exotic tropical species will be on display and allow museum guest of all ages a unique and immersive walk through a beautiful butterfly filled garden.