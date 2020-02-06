Buellton Wine & Chili Fest to help fundraise for educational scholarships

The 7th edition of Buellton's Wine & Chili Festival is set to take place on Sunday, March 15 from 12-4:30 p.m. at Flying Flags RV Resort. Proceeds from the event will benefit local scholarship programs including local elementary and middle school PTSAs, graduating high school seniors, Boy Scouts Troops, the Buellton Senior Center, and more.

Guests are invited to sample 30+ wineries and craft breweries hailing from throughout the Central Coast. Over 25 chili and salsa cook-off entrants, including local restaurants, will show of their culinary skills. The Chili Cook off event is a community challenge and open to all local businesses and residents.

The festival is family-friendly and will feature live music performances by the Dusty Jugs and the VineYard Byrds. Guest can also enjoy shopping from various local vendors, plus enjoy various games such as bocce ball, table tennis and cornhole.

The Hot Chili Ticket is $50 per guest 21+, and includes a souvenir wine glass, unlimited wine, craft beer and chili tasting. For guests under 21 years old, the Mild Chili Ticket is $15 and includes unlimited samples of chili and salsa but no alcohol.