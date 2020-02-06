Buellton Wine & Chili Fest to help fundraise for educational scholarships
alert top story

Buellton Wine & Chili Fest to help fundraise for educational scholarships

{{featured_button_text}}
031719 Wine and Chili 05.jpg

Athena Nava of AVE Wines serves a guest during the sixth annual Buellton Wine and Chili Festival at Flying Flags RV Resort.

 Heather Daenitz, Contributor

The 7th edition of Buellton's Wine & Chili Festival is set to take place on Sunday, March 15 from 12-4:30 p.m. at Flying Flags RV Resort. Proceeds from the event will benefit local scholarship programs including local elementary and middle school PTSAs, graduating high school seniors, Boy Scouts Troops, the Buellton Senior Center, and more.

Guests are invited to sample 30+ wineries and craft breweries hailing from throughout the Central Coast. Over 25 chili and salsa cook-off entrants, including local restaurants, will show of their culinary skills. The Chili Cook off event is a community challenge and open to all local businesses and residents.

The festival is family-friendly and will feature live music performances by the Dusty Jugs and the VineYard Byrds. Guest can also enjoy shopping from various local vendors, plus enjoy various games such as bocce ball, table tennis and cornhole.

The Hot Chili Ticket is $50 per guest 21+, and includes a souvenir wine glass, unlimited wine, craft beer and chili tasting. For guests under 21 years old, the Mild Chili Ticket is $15 and includes unlimited samples of chili and salsa but no alcohol.

For event information, safe transport options like the "Brew Bus" and to purchase tickets, visit www.BuelltonWineandChiliFestival.com or call the Buellton Chamber of Commerce at (805)688-7829.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Fight over luggage throws wrench in cruise plans
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Fight over luggage throws wrench in cruise plans

DEAR ABBY: I paid $5,000 for a seven-day cruise with my grandkids. All I asked was for them to pack a carry-on and a backpack. My granddaughter and son are having a problem with it. I tried explaining that I'm handicapped and do not want to check a large bag for her because it's a convenience issue. There's laundry service onboard the ship..

Dear Abby: Grandson living rent-free pushes grandparents' buttons
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Grandson living rent-free pushes grandparents' buttons

DEAR ABBY: Our 24-year-old grandson "Raffy," a college grad from a respected technical institution, couldn't find a job for a year after graduation. He has been living with us for more than six months without paying rent because we wanted to help him get on his feet. Currently, his only responsibility is helping somewhat after dinner. He now has a good job.

Joan Adkins
Obituaries

Joan Adkins

  • Updated

Joan Marie Clark Adkins, 78, passed from this life into eternal life on Monday, January 6, 2020 at her home in Orcutt.

Robert Pico
Obituaries

Robert Pico

  • Updated

Robert Pico passed Jan. 6th, he was loved by his children Robert 'Bobby' Pico Jr and Lisa Pico he will be missed Respected OG. He worked at Dr…

Catalina S. "Marilyn" Ramiro
Obituaries

Catalina S. "Marilyn" Ramiro

  • Updated

Devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, Catalina S. “Marilyn” Ramiro, was called to join our Lord for eternal life …

Debra J. Jones
Obituaries

Debra J. Jones

  • Updated

On Tuesday, January 22, 2020, Debra J. Jones “Debbie”, our beloved wife and mother of two daughters and one step daughter, went home to be wit…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News