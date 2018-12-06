On Sunday, Dec. 2, Buellton's annual Winterfest, hosted by the Buellton Visitors Bureau, Buellton Chamber of Commerce, Buellton Rec, and the Buellton Historical Society, welcomed an estimated 500 to 600 bundled-up attendees and 20 tons of delivered snow.
The event kicked-off with a morning breakfast with Santa at the Buellton Rec Center alongside free family-fun activities that included crafts and ornament-making before moving outside to the Avenue of Flags where a sudden "blizzard" offered energetic children -- and playful adults -- an opportunity to enjoy a snowy evening.
The town was then illuminated by the centrally located Christmas tree when Santa and Mrs. Claus flipped the switch at 7 p.m.
Executive Director of Discover Buellton, Kathy Vreeland said, "I think this event continues to grow each year and provides a nice opportunity for the community to come out and celebrate and get in the holiday spirit. The snow is always a big hit for the kids and puts a lot of smiles on their faces. Our local vendors come out to sell their crafts and goods and folks can also enjoy entertainment by our local kids. We also showcase our local wine, beer, and spirits industry here in Buellton as well. It’s a full day of activities and fun for all ages."