A week before Halloween, about 60 seniors enjoyed dinner hosted by the Rotary Club of Buellton and assisted by the SYVHS Interact Club students.
The feast began with a green salad and Hawaiian rolls, followed by smoked chicken breast with a creamy garlic and sundried tomato sauce, green beans and corn souffle. It was topped off with dessert: a Haagen Daz ice cream bar.
Center staffers Wanda Nelson, Linda Linton, Jim Nichols and Executive Director Pam Gnekow helped orchestrate a wonderful evening. Center board member, Irene Covington, greeted guests as they arrived, and sold raffle tickets to attendees.
Although costumes were encouraged, one festive lady participated (and would have won the costume contest hands-down had there been one) wearing a small black witch’s hat, embellished with sparkly bling and a black dress. Deservedly, she did receive a nice gift certificate in the after-dinner raffle run by Gnekow and Nichols.