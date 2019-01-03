Junior Tennis
Have fun while learning the fundamentals of tennis with Coach Paul Smith. Bring your own racquet or borrow one of a limited supply. Max 10 spaces. Mondays, Jan. 14 through Feb. 11, 3:30-4:30 p.m.; ages 10-14; cost $25, located at Jonata School tennis courts. Sign up online at buelltonrec.com or call 688-1086.
Buellton Gymnastics
Gene Johnson of Gymnastics North teaches coordination and basic gymnastics skills in a fun class. Great for building confidence, strength, and flexibility. Mondays, Jan. 28 through Mar. 11 (no class Feb 18). K-5th Graders: 1:40-2:30 p.m., cost $96. Ages 3-5: 2:30-3:05 p.m., cost $90. Classes take place at Oak Valley Elementary School MP Room. Sign up online at buelltonrec.com or call 688-1086.
Special events:
Museum Row — LACMA, Petersen Automotive, or La Brea Tar Pits: Three great museums within walking distance. Spend up to 3.5 hours at one, two, or three museums of your choice. Participant pays museum entry fees. Saturday, Jan. 12, 8 a.m.- 6:30 p.m., $25 (transportation only), meet at Buellton Rec Center. Sign up online at buelltonrec.com or call 688-1086.
Charlie & The Chocolate Factory @ Pantages Theater: Step inside a world of “pure imagination” as Roald Dahl’s beloved tale is brought to the stage with toe-tapping songs from the original film. Don’t miss out ‘cause we’ve got your “Golden Ticket!” Early dinner on your own before the show. Sunday, April 14, 2:30-11p.m., $98, meet at Buellton Rec Center. Payment due by Feb. 15. Sign up online at buelltonrec.com or call 688-1086.