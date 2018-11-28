The Buellton Rec Center is holding Winter Break Day Camp, inviting kids age 6-12 for some holiday fun while school is out. There will be daily field trips, plenty of group games, sports, and active play.
Week 1
Wednesday, Dec 26: MOXI Museum of Exploration & Innovation in Santa Barbara
Thursday, Dec 27: Ice in Paradise
Friday, Dec 28: Park Hopper & Scavenger Hunt
Week 2
Wednesday, Jan 2: Rancho Bowl in Santa Maria
Thursday, Jan 3: Movies in Santa Maria
Friday, Jan 4: Rock ‘n Jump in Santa Maria
Camp attendees will meet each day at the Buellton Rec Center, located at 301 Second Street, at 7:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. To sign-up, visit buelltonrec.com or call the Buellton Rec Center at 688-1086. Spaces are limited. Bring a sack lunch daily; afternoon snack provided. $50/1 day and $140/3 days