buellton-rec-center-2

Kids at Buellton Rec Summer Day Camp try out their climbing skills.

 Contributed Photo

The Buellton Rec Center is holding Winter Break Day Camp, inviting kids age 6-12 for some holiday fun while school is out. There will be daily field trips, plenty of group games, sports, and active play.

Week 1

Wednesday, Dec 26: MOXI Museum of Exploration & Innovation in Santa Barbara

Thursday, Dec 27: Ice in Paradise

Friday, Dec 28: Park Hopper & Scavenger Hunt

Week 2

Wednesday, Jan 2: Rancho Bowl in Santa Maria

Thursday, Jan 3: Movies in Santa Maria

Friday, Jan 4: Rock ‘n Jump in Santa Maria

Camp attendees will meet each day at the Buellton Rec Center, located at 301 Second Street, at 7:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. To sign-up, visit buelltonrec.com or call the Buellton Rec Center at 688-1086. Spaces are limited. Bring a sack lunch daily; afternoon snack provided. $50/1 day and $140/3 days

This report was compiled by Lisa André. You can reach her at landre@leecentralcoastnews.com. Follow her on Twitter @LAndréSYVNews  

