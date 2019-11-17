The Buellton Recreation Center has announced the merging of their travel program with that of Collette Tours, a local tour company managed by Santa Ynez Valley local Linda Johansen. The collaboration will offer the community a wide range of globe-trotting, according to Recreation Center Coordinator Kristen Thompson.
"Amazing adventures will be offered in 2020 that you will definitely want to experience," Thompson said. "We look forward to offering the community a variety of travel options and services."
Some trips planned for next year include:
- "Spotlight on the French Riviera" tour, from March 14 – 22
- "Treasures of Egypt," from May 13-25 that will include a three-night post-extension to Jordan
- "Peru from Lima to the Sacred Valley and Machu Picchu," from June 27 – July 4, included an optional three-night Peruvian Amazon post-tour extension. A video presentation for this tour will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 6:30 p.m. at the Solvang Lutheran Church Parish Hall, 603 Atterdag Road, Solvang.
- "Discover Southern Italy and Sicily," from Oct. 31 - Nov. 12; a video presentation for this tour will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 6:30 p.m. at the Solvang Lutheran Church Parish Hall, 603 Atterdag Road, Solvang.
- Tours to Bluegrass country and the Smoky Mountains will take place Sept. 24 to Oct. 2. A video presentation for this tour is scheduled for 3 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Buellton Rec Center, 301 2nd St., Suite A in Buellton.
Round-trip transportation for the trips listed is included from Solvang to LAX, hotel accommodations, transfers, taxes, and most meals and guided tours. Space is available on all departures at this time.
To RSVP for a travel presentation or to receive a brochure or pricing for scheduled tours, contact Linda Johansen at 805 686-1644 or email her directly at lindyjo2003@yahoo.com.
