Buellton Fall Fest is set to make a return for a second year after a successful 2021 event that drew 15,000 to town.
The event — which is slated for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 11-13 — will set up along Avenue of the Flags in downtown Buellton and feature carnival rides, games, live music and food vendors.
Musical headliners include Molly Ringwald Project and Spence the Gardener on two different stages. Performances in the Battle of the Teenage Bands contest will also make a comeback.
On Saturday, Nov. 12, "Ales on the Avenue" craft beer festival will make return from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with more than 15 breweries and seltzers on-site.
Admission is free and open to the public.
Photos: Buellton Fall Fest brings thousands to town
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.