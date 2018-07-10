On June 28 Director Pam Gnekow and the Buellton Senior Center staff hosted a celebratory party to dedicate the second of two large storage sheds constructed by the Los Olivos Rotary Club.
Citizens of the Santa Ynez Valley benefit from a wide range of services provided at no charge by the Buellton Senior Center. These include things such as crutches and walkers for people recovering from an operation or injury, and a variety of health and personal care items.
Additionally, the sheds provide storage for the chairs and other furniture and supplies which allow the Senior Center to configure its dining area to accommodate a variety of activities ranging from daily meal service to free produce preparation and distribution. Each year they serve over 44,000 meals, distribute over 5,000 bags of groceries, and give away over 200,000 pounds of food.
The sheds project was begun by past Los Olivos Rotary President Ed Prutzman, and his inspiration assured that the work would be continued. This year’s construction was a collaborative effort by the Los Olivos and Buellton clubs. The Senior Center would like to especially thank Glenn Windh for his expertise and generosity in providing the roofs, and Ken Hollister of Horse Housing Construction for his help in obtaining the distinctive sliding barn doors which greatly add to the function of the sheds.
The Los Olivos Rotary Club donates their effort and resources throughout the Santa Ynez Valley, providing scholarships, and grants for many non-profits, using funds raised through their annual Los Olivos Jazz and Olive festival. They are a hands-on club, and, in addition to the projects for the Buellton Senior Center, have constructed a large Tai-Chi pavilion for the Solvang Senior Center.
For more information, contact the Buellton Senior Center at 805-688-4571, and Los Olivos Rotary at 805-895-0476.