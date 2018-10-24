To celebrate their prized Hapgood Vineyard Pinot Noir estate that was recently featured on the cover of Wine Spectator Magazine, Brewer-Clifton will conduct two seated tastings of 10 people in the back room of their Los Olivos Tasting Room on Saturday, Oct. 28, at either 12:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. The tasting fee is $45 per person for nine wine tastings plus cheese pairings.
The special three-vintage vertical tasting of their Hapgood Vineyard Pinot Noir will include their 2014 vintage; their 2014 through 2016 vertical of two estate Pinot Noirs--the Machado Vineyard and the 459.
Reservations are required and can be made by calling 805-866-6080 or visiting The Brewer-Clifton Tasting Room, located at 2367 Alamo Pintado Avenue, Los Olivos.