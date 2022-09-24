Move those arms and pump those legs!
Nipomo FFA hosted their annual pool party meeting on Sept. 7. A total of 320 students excited to get the year started attended the first meeting. The officer and leadership students shared some exciting news with their members.
Three of the Nipomo Ag Friends representatives, Liz Smith, Jessica Nichols, and past president Erin Krier, generously presented a $40,000 check to the chapter. Through hard work, Ag Friends raised the most amount of money Nipomo FFA has ever received.
At the meeting the advisors and leadership class also acknowledged an outstanding student from each grade. 9th grade: Myley Doss; 10th grade: Ben Burkhammer; 11th: Collin Cederlind; 12th grade: Lucas Alley.
All of these students have shown dedication both in and outside of the classroom. They also revealed this year’s theme which is … ROOTED! Everyone is rooted in something and Nipomo FFA gets to show what they’re rooted in throughout the year. For example, we take pride in agriculture, leadership, tradition and more.
After the business portion of the meeting, members got to enjoy the real fun: food and a pool party! There were 52 salsa entries laid on the table ready to be judged while delicious tacos were cooking. The pool was filled with students swimming, and having a great time. Many were eager to get the whale races and the flip contest started.
For the grand finale, two of the advisors participated in the show-stopping belly flop contest which filled everyone with great laughter.
Nipomo FFA looks forward to many more exciting meetings to come!