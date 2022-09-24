Move those arms and pump those legs!

Nipomo FFA hosted their annual pool party meeting on Sept. 7. A total of 320 students excited to get the year started attended the first meeting. The officer and leadership students shared some exciting news with their members.

Three of the Nipomo Ag Friends representatives, Liz Smith, Jessica Nichols, and past president Erin Krier, generously presented a $40,000 check to the chapter. Through hard work, Ag Friends raised the most amount of money Nipomo FFA has ever received.

