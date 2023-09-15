Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: I decided to start a blog after I retired to keep in touch with my family. We are scattered over several states, and things are always happening with weddings, births, new jobs and holiday happenings. I love getting news from my kids and grandkids as well as nieces and nephews. It's an ideal way to stay in touch. -- Hillary M., Newport, Rhode Island

Hillary, what a great idea! Readers, if you are interested in starting a blog, go to your search engine and type in "how to start a blog." There are step-by-step instructions on how to set one up and how to use it. -- Heloise

YOGURT CONTAINERS

0
0
0
0
0