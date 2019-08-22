Marian Regional Medical Center
A girl was born to Curtis Roberts and Jessie McCoy on August 13, 2019
A boy was born to Julian and Selina De La Cruz on August 13, 2019
A boy was born to Georgina Perez on August 13, 2019
A boy was born to Chad Marmolejo and Haylee Stroop on August 14, 2019
A boy was born to Benjamin Rodriguez and Maria Ambriz on August 14, 2019
A boy was born to Steven and Cassandra Yruegas on August 14, 2019
A boy was born to Joseph and Chelsea Gobea on August 15, 2019
A girl was born to Keith Arthur and Mikalya Ulrich on August 16, 2019
A boy was born to Garrett and Shirley McLean on August 16, 2019
A boy was born to David and Christine Falcon on August 17, 2019
A boy was born to Angel Meraz and Michelle Vieyra-Garcia on August 18, 2019
A girl was born to Jason and Lillian Joyce on August 19, 2019
Lompoc Valley Medical Center
A boy was born to Elisabeth Goodchild and Skyler Clark on August 18, 2019
A girl was born to Sarah Robles and Jaime Escamilla, Jr. on August 19, 2019
A girl was born to Jasmin Melgoza and Yobani Castillo on August 20, 2019
A girl was born to Guadalupe Navarro and Gilberto Cabanillas on August 20, 2019