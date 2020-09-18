You have permission to edit this article.
Birth Announcements

MARIAN REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

A girl was born to Phillip Torres and Kristin Duran on Aug. 14, 2020

A girl was born to Kyle and Christina Wells on Aug. 15, 2020

A boy was born to Nadeene Sena on Aug. 26, 2020

A boy was born to Derrick Santiago and Danyell Santiago on Aug. 27, 2020

A girl was born to Antonio Murillo and Olivia Horta on Aug. 27, 2020

A girl was born to Vernon and Darlene Rogers on Aug. 27, 2020

A girl was born to Roberto and Sandra Cruz on Aug. 28, 2020

A girl was born to Ronald Membrebe and Johanna Perez on Aug. 28, 2020

A boy was born to Alfonso and Eva Lozoya on Aug. 31, 2020

A girl was born to Omar Barraza and Alexandra Forcado on Aug. 31, 2020

A boy was born to Victoria Lopez on Sept. 1, 2020

A boy was born to Daniel Eskelson and Kayla Perez on Sept. 1, 2020

LOMPOC VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER

A baby boy was born to Sharon and Jeffrey Coggin on Aug. 26, 2020, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

A baby boy was born to Brooklynn Gregory and Luis Espinoza on Aug. 27, 2020, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

A baby boy was born to Celene Garcia and Joseph Segura on Aug. 28, 2020, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

A baby girl was born to Michelle Morales and Guillermo Godinez on Aug. 31, 2020, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

A baby girl was born to Amber Raley and Lewis Ginther on Aug. 31, 2020, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

A baby girl was born to Sierra Espinoza and Leonardo Nunez on Sept. 1, 2020, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

A baby girl was born to Jennifer and Benjamin Collins on Sept. 2, 2020, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

A baby boy was born to Czyramae Canlas and Tyler Ornelas on Sept. 4, 2020, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

A baby girl was born to Danette Marsh and Jeremy Aguilar on Sept. 4, 2020, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

A baby girl was born to Lorena Garcia and Ruben Martinez Arellano on Sept. 6, 2020, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

A baby boy was born to Marlene Medina Garcia and Alejandro Manzo Meza Jr. on Sept. 12, 2020, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

A baby girl was born to Katherine Guerrero and Matthew Donohoe on Sept. 12, 2020, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

A baby boy was born to Cameron and Adam Arevalos on Sept. 15, 2020, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

