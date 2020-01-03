Birth Announcements

Marian Regional Medical Center

A boy was born to Eusebio Cerda and Nancy Garcia on December 16, 2019

A girl was born to Byron Douglas and Megan Tidd on December 17, 2019

A girl was born to Samuel and Monique Fernandez on December 17, 2019

A boy was born to Salvador and Rosa Angela Ponce on December 18, 2019

A boy was born to Jacob Thomas and Kayleigh Wilks on December 18, 2019

A boy was born to Antonio and Karla Rodriguez on December 22, 2019

A boy was born to Humberto and Marisol Espinoza on December 23, 2019

A boy was born to Justin and Jaime Moffatt on December 23, 2019

Lompoc Valley Medical Center

A girl was born to Sarai Santos and Abraham Santos on December 5, 2019

A girl was born to Cristina Gonzalez and Nicholas Porraz on December 22, 2019

A boy was born to Veronica Duran and Abel Medina Garcia on December 25, 2019

A girl was born to Yeanette Carrillo and Gregory Mitchell III on December 12, 2019

A boy was born to Courtney Werthman and David Dominguez on December 12, 2019

A girl was born to Kassandra Rossenrode and Nikko Hayes on December 16, 2019

A girl was born to Katya Ruelas Gil and Jose Diaz Rubio on December 16, 2019

