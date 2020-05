Birth Announcements

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marian Regional Medical Center

A boy was born to Erich Dunajski and Cynthia Medina on May 4, 2020

A girl was born to George Gonzalez and Bridget Alvarez on May 5, 2020

A girl was born to Brandon and Rosalyn Salseda on May 5, 2020

A boy was born to Mario Higuera and Anjelita Gutierrez on May 6, 2020

A girl was born to Jonathan Salgado and Liszette Martinez on May 6, 2020

A girl was born to Anthony Guerrero and Marissa Sanchez on May 6, 2020

A boy was born to Francisco and Brandee Lemus on May 9, 2020

A boy was born to Cresencio Ujano and Micaela Leyva on May 10, 2020

A boy was born to Rolando and Beverly Mondina on May 11, 2020

Lompoc Valley Medical Center

A baby girl was born to Dana Parlevliet and Louis Dickerson on 05/11/2020.

A baby boy was born to Claudia Rodriguez and Gerardo Aguirre on 05/12/2020.

A baby girl was born to Jesi and Martin Bender on 05/13/2020.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0