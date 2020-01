Birth Announcements

Marian Regional Medical Center

A girl was born to Misael Sanchez and Yenni Rodriguez on January 12, 2020

A girl was born to Cassidy Fleming and Estephanie Morales Barajas on January 13, 2020

A boy was born to Raymond Romero and Krystle Kaden on January 14, 2020

A boy was born to Monica Longoria on January 15, 2020

A boy was born to Christopher Spence and Ashley Delaney on January 15, 2020

A girl was born to Salvador Gonzales and Isabel Arguijo on January 15, 2020

A girl was born to Jesus Sanchez and Isamar Bustamante on January 16, 2020

A boy was born to Jamie Wise on January 16, 2020

A girl was born to Francisco Bedolla and Gabriela Peres on January 17, 2020

A boy was born to Cory and Sydni Avila on January 17, 2020

A girl was born to Arturo and Juanita Pineda on January 18, 2020

A boy was born to Michael Jordan and Chloe Martinez on January 18, 2020

A boy was born to Carlos and Karla Bernardo on January 19, 2020

A girl was born to Mario Garces Garcia and Inocencia Vasquez Barragan on January 19, 2020

