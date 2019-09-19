Marian Regional Medical Center
A girl was born to Christopher Horton and Andrea Guzman on September 9, 2019
A girl was born to Luis Landey and Monique Hidalgo on September 9, 2019
A girl was born to Eduardo and Maura Coria on September 10, 2019
A girl was born to Johnny Mitchell and Taira Leonard on September 10, 2019
A girl was born to Ramiro Martinez and Dulce Paredes on September 11, 2019
A boy was born to Jesus Roman and Isabel Sanabria on September 11, 2019
A girl was born to Dario and Dianna Castillo on September 12, 2019
A girl was born to Alberto Gutierrez and Brittany Reyes on September 12, 2019
A boy was born to Daniel and Selene Mendez on September 13, 2019
A boy was born to Sergio Orozco Jr and Cindy Escobedo on September 13, 2019
A girl was born to Joel Sanchez and Mayra Balverde on September 14, 2019
A boy was born to Ryan Putney and Bo Bassett on September 15, 2019
Lompoc Valley Medical Center
A girl was born to Danette Marsh and Jeremy Aguilar on Sept. 12, 2019
A boy was born to Brandi Janke and Martin Vorlob on Sept. 13, 2019
A girl was born to Amber Hogan and Eric Morrison on Sept. 14, 2019
A boy was born to Karina and Jose Sepulveda on Sept. 16, 2019
A boy was born to Marie and Vincent Peters on Sept. 17, 2019