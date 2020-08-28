Birth Announcements

Marian Regional Medical Center
A girl was born to Spenser and Vicki Chapman on August 1, 2020
A boy was born to Ernesto Barriga and Seleste Vigil on August 4, 2020
A girl was born to Juan Garcia and Cheyenne Liendo on August 6, 2020
A boy was born to Ruben Cruz and Carolina Ramirez on August 6, 2020
A girl was born to Xavier and Felicia Valle on August 8, 2020
A girl was born to Jordan Haldeman and Stephanie Solis on August 8, 2020
A boy was born to Bill and Erinn Heath on August 9, 2020
A boy was born to Joseph Gaitan and Carmen Cardenas on August 9, 2020
A girl was born to Justin and Christian Stearns on August 12, 2020
A girl was born to Netza Morales and Brittney Porraz on August 13, 2020
A girl was born to Angelo Torres and Alyssa Mattocks on August 13, 2020
A girl was born to Julio Zarate and Mayra Madrigal on August 16, 2020
A girl was born to Joshua and Kelly Hatfield on August 17, 2020
A boy was born to Daniel Castaneda and Celina Garcia on August 18, 2020
A boy was born to Antonio Solano and Debora Guzman on August 18, 2020
A boy was born to Luis Bonilla and Celina Cervantes on August 18, 2020
A boy was born to Brandon Lovato and Kimberlee Cutrone on August 19. 2020
A girl was born to Christopher and Brianna McCluskey on August 19, 2020
A boy was born to Vincent and Raeanna Dupuis on August 20, 2020
A boy was born to Eric Maciel and Ashley Del Rio on August 20, 2020
A girl was born to Jason and Colette Florey on August 21, 2020
A boy was born to Angel Meraz and Michelle Vieyra on August 21, 2020
A boy was born to Francisco Colima and Savannah Milne on August 21, 2020
A boy was born to Dylan Pergis and Meranda Maratas on August 21, 2020
A girl was born to Nicholas Valdovinos and Ofelia Laurel on August 22, 2020
A boy was born to Nestor Estrada and Jacqlyn Graham on August 23, 2020
A girl was born to Santos Diamanos and Alexis Hernandez on August 24, 2020
A girl was born to Jessica Espinoza on August 25, 2020
Lompoc Valley Medical Center
A baby girl was born to Georgina Perez and Antonio Sanchez on 08/08/2020 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
