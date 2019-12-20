Birth Announcements

Marian Regional Medical Center
A girl was born to Juan Machuca-Ceballos and Kristina Stiffler on December 9, 2019
A boy was born to David Arteaga-Agustin and Precious Saengsouriya on December 9, 2019
A girl was born to Darin Gaxiola and Alyssa Soza on December 11, 2019
A boy was born to Jose Torres and Sienna Rodriguez on December 11, 2019
A girl was born to Travis and Nicole Grande on December 13, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
A boy was born to Araceli Cervantes on December 13, 2019
A girl was born to Ysidro Alfaro and Diana Olivares on December 13, 2019
A girl was born to Juan Carlos Ceja and Fernanda Silva Garcia on December 14, 2019
A boy was born to Kendra Battles on December 14, 2019
A girl was born to Anthony Davenport and Veronica Cuevas on December 16, 2019
A girl was born to Hector and Stephanie Gomez on December 16, 2019
A girl was born to Joseph and Vanessa Orozco on December 17, 2019