Birth Announcements

A girl was born to Jared and Xochi Hayes on December 27, 2019

A girl was born to Maria Vega Aviles on December 27, 2019

A boy was born to Cristian Flores and Margarita Diaz on December 27, 2019

A boy was born to Jose Cruz Rivas and Natividad Bernardino Marin on December 28, 2019

A boy was born to Ruben Solorio and Alyssa Castaneda on December 28, 2019

A boy was born to Juan Duran and Isabel Vera on December 28, 2019

A boy was born to Alberto Rodriguez and Leslie Cisneros on December 28, 2019

A boy was born to Juan Eguiluz and Sarah Solis on December 28, 2019

A girl was born to Jesus De Leon and Sofia Escobar on December 29, 2019

A boy was born to Carlos Jimenez Lopez and Yaritza Lopez Zarate on December 29, 2019

A boy was born to David Khut and Kosomavatey Keo on December 29, 2019

A girl was born to Joseph De La Cruz and Jennifer Gonzales on December 30, 2019

A girl was born to Rodolfo Alfaro and Yesenia Lisea on December 30, 2019

A boy was born to Roberto Parra and Mayra Rodriguez on December 31, 2019

