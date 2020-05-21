Birth Announcements

Lompoc Valley Medical Center
A baby boy was born to Gabrielle Pacheco and Michael Villalobos on 05/16/2020 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby boy was born to Jhaylin Rivera and Miguel Mendez Jr. on 05/18/2020 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby girl was born to Katrina Payne and Brandon Hall on 05/18/2020 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby girl was born to Michaela and Nicholas Riffe on 05/19/2020 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby boy was born to Lisa Alcasas and Bryan Graham on 05/20/2020 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center
Marian Regional Medical Center
A girl was born to Leonardo Valle and Britney Toro on May 12, 2020
A girl was born to Tuan Nguyen and Thanh Ho on May 14, 2020
A girl was born to Derek and Lacey Kern on May 14, 2020
A boy was born to Jonathan Stiffel and Ana Ramirez on May 14, 2020
A boy was born to Joseph Silva and Allisa Limon on May 15, 2020
A boy was born to Travis and Kelsey Biegel on May 16, 2020
A boy was born to Luis Cortes and Deisy Ponce on May 16, 2020
A boy was born to Adrian Ramirez and Alberta Vicente on May 18, 2020
A boy was born to Pete and Edith Davison on May 19, 2020
