Birth Announcements

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lompoc Valley Medical Center

A baby boy was born to Gabrielle Pacheco and Michael Villalobos on 05/16/2020 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

A baby boy was born to Jhaylin Rivera and Miguel Mendez Jr. on 05/18/2020 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

A baby girl was born to Katrina Payne and Brandon Hall on 05/18/2020 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

A baby girl was born to Michaela and Nicholas Riffe on 05/19/2020 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

A baby boy was born to Lisa Alcasas and Bryan Graham on 05/20/2020 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center

Marian Regional Medical Center

A girl was born to Leonardo Valle and Britney Toro on May 12, 2020

A girl was born to Tuan Nguyen and Thanh Ho on May 14, 2020

A girl was born to Derek and Lacey Kern on May 14, 2020

A boy was born to Jonathan Stiffel and Ana Ramirez on May 14, 2020

A boy was born to Joseph Silva and Allisa Limon on May 15, 2020

A boy was born to Travis and Kelsey Biegel on May 16, 2020