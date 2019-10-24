Marian Regional Medical Center
A boy was born to Jonathan Sanchez and Liscely Aguilar on October 14, 2019
A girl was born to Bart Bottrell and Kristan Estrada on October 14, 2019
A girl was born to Homero Contreras and Maria Reyes on October 14, 2019
A boy was born to Hugo Moreno and Miriam Guzman Jimenez on October 15, 2019
A girl was born to Brandon and Jennifer Carroll on October 15, 2019
A boy was born to Michael Azevedo and Shaelen Nodal on October 15, 2019
A boy was born to Steven and Mika Boyd on October 16, 2019
A girl was born to Cuauhtemoc and Sara Ramirez on October 17, 2019
A girl was born to Everardo Mora and Diana Castellon on October 17, 2019
A boy was born to Aldo Gonzalez and Brittney Baro on October 18, 2019
A girl was born to Federico Hernandez Venegas and Elsa Ambrosio on October 19, 2019
A boy was born to Emmanuel Najera and Patricia Diaz on October 19, 2019
A boy was born to Antonio Rodriguez and Paola Herrera on October 20, 2019
Lompoc Valley Medical Center
A boy was born to Itzel Escobar Cruz and Juan Galindo on October 10, 2019
A boy was born to Victoria Grice on October 15, 2019
A girl was born to Mariam Morales Carbajal and Deivy Gonzalez Hernandez on October 15, 2019