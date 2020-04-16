Birth Announcements

Birth Announcements

{{featured_button_text}}

Marian Regional Medical Center

A boy was born to Daniel Rubio and Richelle Dela Cruz on April 6, 2020

A boy was born to Steven Bravo and Kazondra Chavez on April 7, 2020

A boy was born to Alfonso and Jennifer Herrera on April 7, 2020

A girl was born to Nicholas Mamaligsa and Sidney Vega on April 7, 2020

A girl was born to Rebecca Godfrey on April 7, 2020

A girl was born to Valen Bernal and Kayla Velasco on April 8, 2020

A boy was born to Zachary Tovias and Natasha Wiles-Tovias on April 10, 2020

A girl was born to Carmelo Carmona and Carolina Estevez on April 11, 2020

A boy was born to Mason and Joey Alves on April 11, 2020

A girl was born to Joey and Andrea Gonzales on April 13, 2020

A girl was born to Juan and Maria De La Cruz on April 13, 2020

Lompoc Valley Medical Center

A baby girl was born to Brenda Hurtado Valenzuela and Manuel Bojorquez Corrales on 04/11/2020 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

A baby boy was born to Martine and Jason Cordero on 04/13/2020 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

A baby boy was born to Maria Zepeda Gallegos and Sergio Anaya Rodriguez on 04/14/2020  at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Paul Malcolm Grennan
Obituaries

Paul Malcolm Grennan

Paul Malcolm Grennan, 55, passed away peacefully on Good Friday, April 10, in Santa Maria, where he lived his entire life. To know Paul was to…

Charles S. Stauffer
Obituaries

Charles S. Stauffer

Charles S. Stauffer, of Solvang, CA., died April 8 of complications from vascular surgery after having lived a full and accomplished life devo…

Darrell Driscoll Truitt
Obituaries

Darrell Driscoll Truitt

Darrell Driscoll Truitt passed away on March 23, 2020 in Dillon, Montana from heart failure. He was born to Driscoll and Alberta Truitt on Aug…

John "Danny" Thorpe
Obituaries

John "Danny" Thorpe

Washington, UT -John “Danny” Thorpe, 63, passed away on Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 after a short battle with colon cancer. Danny was born May …

Geraldine Jo Bennett
Obituaries

Geraldine Jo Bennett

Geraldine Jo Bennett, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Santa Ma…

Obituaries

Robert Miller

Robert Miller, 85 of Santa Maria, CA Passed Away April 2, 2020. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary www.morenomortuary.com

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News