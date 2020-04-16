Birth Announcements

Marian Regional Medical Center
A boy was born to Daniel Rubio and Richelle Dela Cruz on April 6, 2020
A boy was born to Steven Bravo and Kazondra Chavez on April 7, 2020
A boy was born to Alfonso and Jennifer Herrera on April 7, 2020
A girl was born to Nicholas Mamaligsa and Sidney Vega on April 7, 2020
A girl was born to Rebecca Godfrey on April 7, 2020
A girl was born to Valen Bernal and Kayla Velasco on April 8, 2020
A boy was born to Zachary Tovias and Natasha Wiles-Tovias on April 10, 2020
A girl was born to Carmelo Carmona and Carolina Estevez on April 11, 2020
A boy was born to Mason and Joey Alves on April 11, 2020
A girl was born to Joey and Andrea Gonzales on April 13, 2020
A girl was born to Juan and Maria De La Cruz on April 13, 2020
Lompoc Valley Medical Center
A baby girl was born to Brenda Hurtado Valenzuela and Manuel Bojorquez Corrales on 04/11/2020 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby boy was born to Martine and Jason Cordero on 04/13/2020 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby boy was born to Maria Zepeda Gallegos and Sergio Anaya Rodriguez on 04/14/2020 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
