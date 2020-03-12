Birth Announcements

Marian Regional Medical Center

A girl was born to Jaime Leon and Breann Lorenz on March 3, 2020

A boy was born to Jesus Reyes and Yrania Jimenez on March 3, 2020

A girl was born to Rosalio Placencia and Bonnie O’Neill on March 3, 2020

A girl was born to Jose Torres Rubalcava and Zuleyma Cabrera Sanchez on March 3, 2020

A girl was born to Alejandro Garcia and Marcella Morales on March 3, 2020

A girl was born to Joseph Castillo and Cassandra Sievers on March 3, 2020

A boy was born to Franky and Demi Hernandez on March 4, 2020

A boy was born to Merari and Monica Martinez on March 5, 2020

A boy was born to Samuel Milhous and Jordan Butler on March 6, 2020

A girl was born to Anthony and Samantha Price on March 6, 2020

A boy was born to Joseph Pugner and Breana Gutierrez on March 6, 2020

A boy was born to Alex and Vanessa Garcia on March 7, 2020

A girl was born to Corazon Sanchez and Rosa Noriega on March 7, 2020