Birth Announcements

Marian Regional Medical Center

A girl was born to Jaime Leon and Breann Lorenz on March 3, 2020

A boy was born to Jesus Reyes and Yrania Jimenez on March 3, 2020

A girl was born to Rosalio Placencia and Bonnie O’Neill on March 3, 2020

A girl was born to Jose Torres Rubalcava and Zuleyma Cabrera Sanchez on March 3, 2020

A girl was born to Alejandro Garcia and Marcella Morales on March 3, 2020

A girl was born to Joseph Castillo and Cassandra Sievers on March 3, 2020

A boy was born to Franky and Demi Hernandez on March 4, 2020

A boy was born to Merari and Monica Martinez on March 5, 2020

A boy was born to Samuel Milhous and Jordan Butler on March 6, 2020

A girl was born to Anthony and Samantha Price on March 6, 2020

A boy was born to Joseph Pugner and Breana Gutierrez on March 6, 2020

A boy was born to Alex and Vanessa Garcia on March 7, 2020

A girl was born to Corazon Sanchez and Rosa Noriega on March 7, 2020

A girl was born to Justin Phillips and Kristen McClintic on March 9, 2020

A boy was born to Emmanuel and Dawnie Ramie on March 9, 2020

A girl was born to Jose Moreno and Estela Lemus on March 9, 2020

Lompoc Valley Medical Center

A girl was born to Gardenia Lily Flores and Miguel Vargas Ramirez on March 7, 2020

A boy was born to Emily and Edward Garnica on March 10, 2020

A girl was born to Jamie DeMatteo and Stevie Urias on March 12, 2020

