Birth Announcements

Marian Regional Medical Center

A boy was born to Joseph Guerrero and Makayla Lucatero of Lompoc on 02/13/2020

A girl was born to Lloyd and Elizabeth Kingsley of Lompoc on 02/14/2020

A boy was born to Giselle Leon of Santa Maria on 02/14/2020

A girl was born to Carlos Miranda and Josephina Chavez of Santa Maria on 02/14/2020

A boy was born to Bertin Santiago and Angelica Flores on February 9, 2020

Twins a girl and boy were born to Kyle and Brittney Robertson on February 10, 2020

A boy was born to Francisco Navarro and Lizeth Arizmendi on February 11, 2020

A boy was born to Francisco Ortega and Dalyla Figueroa on February 12, 2020

A boy was born to Jose Castrejon Jr and Adrienne Villarreal on February 12, 2020

A boy was born to Valentin Ramirez and Jade Segovia on February 12, 2020

A boy was born to Miguel Lazaro and Holly Dodge February 14, 2020

A girl was born to Javier and Denny Correa on February 14, 2020

A boy was born to Jose and Vanessa Camarena on February 15, 2020

A boy was born to Sidronio Romero Jr and Janielle Nunez on February 15, 2020

A boy was born to Alfredo Morelos and Maria Hernandez on February 16, 2020

A boy was born to Jonathon Heintze and Melissa Baez on February 17, 2020

