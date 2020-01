Birth Announcements

Marian Regional Medical Center

A girl was born to Daniel Rodriguez and Ashlee Sylvester on January 5, 2020

A boy was born to Seth and Danica Damron on January 6, 2020

A boy was born to Jose Gutierrez and Hicela Lopez Ibarra on January 6, 2020

A boy was born to Daniel and Amber Carvajal on January 7, 2020

A girl was born to Vanessa Sauceda on January 7, 2020

A girl was born to Jose Curiel III and Antoinette Munoz on January 7, 2020

A boy was born to Michael and Rafelou Daos on January 8, 2020

A girl was born to Julian and Leslie Silva on January 9, 2020

A girl was born to Carrie Perizzolo on January 10, 2020

A girl was born to Juan De La Luz and Marta Jovel on January 11, 2020

A girl was born to Michael Trevino and Amanda Estrada on January 11, 2020

