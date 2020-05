Birth Announcements

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Marian Regional Medical Center

A boy was born to Jose Ayala and Gladis Alvarado on May 18, 2020

A boy was born to Pete and Edith Davison on May 19, 2020

A boy was born to Daniel and Mayra Angeles on May 20, 2020

A girl was born to Juan Alcantar and Paola Hernandez on May 20, 2020

A boy was born to Jose Villasenor and Heidi Hagle on May 20, 2020

A girl was born to Daniel and Hogla Garcia on May 20, 2020

A girl was born to Matthew Dumlao and Cassidy Cosgrove on May 20, 2020

A girl was born to Blake and Jennifer Weaver on May 21, 2020

A girl was born to Devan Donovan and Alana Martinez on May 21, 2020

A boy was born to Jack Russell and Irene Leon on May 21, 2020

A girl was born to Christopher and Sarah Allen on My 21, 2020

A boy was born to Efrain Gomez and Anjanette Arroyo on May 22, 2020

A boy was born to Ezequiel Santiago and Cristina Alvarado on May 22, 2020