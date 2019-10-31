Marian Regional Medical Center
A boy was born to Lucas Cruz-Sanchez and Gabriela Diaz on October 18, 2019
A boy was born to Eduardo Lopez and Vanessa Valdez on October 22, 2019
A girl was born to Ednita Cruz on October 25, 2019
A girl was born to Junior Martinez and Brandy Aguilar on October 25, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
A boy was born to Christopher Morgan and Megan Bigliardi on October 25, 2019
A girl was born to Andrew Perea and Mariah Valdoz on October 26, 2019
A boy was born to Juan and Vicky Herrera on October 26, 2019
A boy was born to Eric and Alexandria Munro on October 27, 2019