Marian Regional Medical Center
A girl was born to Domingo and Deja Pimentel on Sept. 4, 2019
A girl was born to Raul and Brenda Estrada on Sept. 5, 2019
A girl was born to Tyler and Venessa Flester on Sept. 6, 2019
A boy was born to Joseph Bernardo Jr and Jessica Garcia on Sept. 7, 2019
A boy was born to Scott and Stephanie Ricketts on Sept. 7, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
A boy was born to Francisco and Maribel Cruz on Sept. 8, 2019
A boy was born to Alfredo Ayala and Luisa Sanchez Mejia on Sept. 8, 2019
A boy was born to Victor Ojeda Cruz and Lizbeth Nicolas Garcia on Sept. 8, 2019
A girl was born to Joel and Ashley Paz on Sept. 8, 2019
A boy was born to Marcus and Francesca Sharpe on Sept. 9, 2019