Chamber Spotlight

Become a child advocate by volunteering for CASA of Santa Barbara County | Chamber Spotlight

There are hundreds of children in Santa Barbara County who are dealing with the everyday struggles of childhood while having to deal with a fast moving and arcane court process that determines their living situation and potentially their futures. 

When children are removed from their home because of cases of abuse or neglect, they become part of a world of court appearances and proceedings.  Lawyers and social workers assigned to the case could already have a full caseload and might not have the time to get to know a child on a personal basis. They are not always in a position to ensure that a child's best interests are met or that their voice is heard during the process. 

That is where a court appointed special advocate is needed. 

Full Audio Interview: CASA of Northern Santa Barbara

Full Audio Interview: CASA of Northern Santa Barbara
This is a recording interview between Paulina Leang, Marketing and Communications Director for the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Kim Colby Davis, Executive Director of CASA of Northern Santa Barbara County.

CASA of Santa Barbara County is currently looking for 100 volunteers to meet the needs of area children in the family court system. The need is especially great in the Santa Maria Valley.
Kim Colby Davis, Executive Director of CASA of Santa Barbara County

Kim Colby Davis, executive director of CASA of Santa Barbara County, smiles during an interview with Paulina Leang of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. 

This article was produced in partnership with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.  You can learn more about their work advocating for businesses in the Santa Maria Valley on their website, santamaria.com.

