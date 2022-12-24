Become a child advocate by volunteering for CASA of Santa Barbara County | Chamber Spotlight

There are hundreds of children in Santa Barbara County who are dealing with the everyday struggles of childhood while having to deal with a fast moving and arcane court process that determines their living situation and potentially their futures.
When children are removed from their home because of cases of abuse or neglect, they become part of a world of court appearances and proceedings. Lawyers and social workers assigned to the case could already have a full caseload and might not have the time to get to know a child on a personal basis. They are not always in a position to ensure that a child's best interests are met or that their voice is heard during the process.
That is where a court appointed special advocate is needed.
Volunteers with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County meet with their assigned child once a week to learn about their interests and their feelings about the court proceedings, to ensure that they are able to learn and grow during a difficult time of their life.
"When you're in a system of care, it is a little bit chaotic to say the least," said Kim Colby Davis, executive director of CASA of Santa Barbara County. "A child will have a number of different social workers, they might live in several different homes over a short period of time, and they're going to go to court and those are not normal experiences of childhood."
CASA generally assigns children and volunteers on a "one-to-one" basis, with volunteers going through background checks and professional training to ensure that they have the tools necessary to be an advocate for a child going through an incredibly difficult situation through no fault of their own.
CASA volunteers get to know the child they are assigned to by talking with everyone in that child’s life: parents and relatives, foster parents, teachers, medical professionals, attorneys, social workers and others.
They use the information they gather to inform judges and others about what the child needs and what the best permanent home would be for them.
"What we try to do is pair them with a community volunteer who will be that person who walks the walk with them for however long it takes to see them through the journey and make sure they are safe and have what they need to thrive, until they're in a safe and permanent home once again."
While the work of CASA can seem difficult and time consuming, it is really only 10 to 12 hours a month.
"The No. 1 need, and especially in Santa Maria Valley, the No. 1 need by far is we need more volunteers," said Colby Davis. Colby Davis said that over the next year, CASA estimates they will need an additional 100 volunteers to meet their current needs and that they have a waiting list of 94 kids. "If our doors were flooded with volunteers, if we didn't have to work as hard as we work to go out and find volunteers, we would be able to serve so many more kids and serve them more quickly."
Many potential volunteers say that their biggest concern is the amount of time needed to properly get to know their child to be an effective advocate. CASA provides both initial and ongoing training for their volunteers, and Colby Davis pointed out that a child will only go to court a couple of times in the year and that most of their volunteers work a full-time job while fulfilling their CASA duties.
CASA of Santa Barbara is part of a nationwide network of about 900 programs advocating for children in the family court system. There are 44 other programs in California.
Learn more about their work and find out how you can volunteer to help children in our area on CASA's website, www.sbcasa.org.
There is a great need in Santa Maria, and Santa Barbara County for CASA volunteers, with new children being assigned every day. Take the time to review their website, and share the information with your friends and family.
"If you're not in the place to be a CASA volunteer, you probably know someone who is," said Colby Davis.
This article was produced in partnership with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. You can learn more about their work advocating for businesses in the Santa Maria Valley on their website, santamaria.com.