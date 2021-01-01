Be healthy: Local gyms ring in new year with adapted fitness offerings

When a new year begins, so do the resolutions — particularly, those involving health and wellness goals.
Despite the challenges that COVID-19 has dealt to the industry in 2020, a number of local fitness centers remain committed to serving their membership through the new year while health orders continue to restrict indoor usage.
"The best way to fight [COVID-19] is to be healthy," said David Henrey, owner of All Sport Fitness Center in Buellton. "I've read that alcohol and cigarette sales are up 60% daily since the pandemic. We've got to stay healthy."
Henrey, who in September was ordered by a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge to remain closed when his gym did not comply with state and county COVID-19 health orders, has since come out on the other side.
Santa Barbara County's COVID-19 case rate hit 7.1 per 100,000 people as of Monday, rising into purple-tier territory and moving the county back into the state's most restrictive phase. Neighboring San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties also moved backward to purple.
"The members that are still around ... it's a better gym now," Henrey said, referring to the 40% that now remain despite his legal ordeal that resulted in three separate court hearings. "We're more like-minded now. We've drawn closer and formed a tighter bond. We're no longer just a gym, we're more of a club."
Looking into the future, Henrey believes that the fitness industry will be forever changed and vows to pivot in response to the reshaping once his gym reopens. Outdoor workouts and virtual classes are being planned for the coming months.
"January is typically our biggest month," Henrey said. "I certainly want people to reach out to see what's going on. Things are changing on a daily basis."
The Santa Ynez Valley's Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA, though limited to outdoor offerings, also remains open to its members.
Regional Executive Director Thomas Speidel said the Santa Ynez-based facility continues to offer outdoor group classes such as cycling, as well as virtual fitness classes that include yoga and strength training.
"We are doing a no-joiner-fee promo through Jan. 9," Speidel added, noting that sister property, Lompoc YMCA, is only offering outdoor classes to its members at this time.
Both YMCA locations require that members wear face coverings and social distance at all times.
Lompoc's Pier Fitness is keeping it simple while keeping doors open to the public, according to staff member Nico Dommeyer.
Dommeyer said that although fitness activities remain somewhat limited and membership has been sporadic since the onset of the pandemic, the gym has made a number of aquatic classes and outdoor Zumba and yoga classes available to its members, among others.
Masks also are required while on the premises, even while in the pool, Dommeyer noted.
"People have adapted," Dommeyer said, adding that fulltime and part-time membership packages are available. "Members pretty much deal with [added restrictions] to help keep everyone safe."
Since the governor's health orders in November, Planet Fitness in Lompoc remains closed to the public until further notice.
The gym, however, is offering a number of daily "Home Work-in" videos through its Facebook account, which are available to the public at no charge.
